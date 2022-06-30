Aisha Yesufu blasts PDP for being bad loser

The Co-convener of BringBackOurGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, on Thursday berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for playing blame game.

The activist, who stated this on her verified Twitter handle, also accused the party of gaslighting Nigerians during polls.

Aisha was reacting to reports of a post-presidential primary crisis in the party.

The furore generated by the emergence of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the PDP vice presidential candidate has degenerated into a full-blown disagreement among party leaders with some demanding the resignation of the party’ National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

She alleged the party was grossly unprepared with the task ahead.

She wrote: “Come 2023 PDP will be blaming the youth for their loss. They blame everyone but themselves and reason they have not been able to find solutions to their problem. To solve a problem you must first take responsibility for the problem. PDP is yet to.

“After the 2015 election, members started blaming those who didn’t vote for them and asking them to apologise. They didn’t take responsibility for failing so woefully that they couldn’t defeat a man they had defeated three times previously.

“After the 2019 election PDP blamed those who voted for third force parties. They refused to take responsibility for the role they played in gaslighting Nigerians and driving many from the polls, plus their choice of candidate.”

