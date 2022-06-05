News
Aisha Yesufu cautions Nigerians against fighting for politicians
The Co-convener of BringBackourGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, on Sunday warned Nigerians against supporting the political class to their own detriment.
Aisha, who decried the impunity by politicians, urged Nigerians to work for the betterment of the country.
She was reacting to Sunday’s killing of 50 worshippers at a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.
In a series of tweets on her Twitter handle, the activist charged Nigerians to make the government put their lives first.
Yesufu wrote: “Fellow citizens, we are on our own. We have no one but each other. We have to fight for us. Enough of fighting for the political class, many have died. Too much blood has been shed. Let’s come together and fight for our survival.
READ ALSO: Buhari a complete failure, dead to criticism – Aisha Yesufu
“Our lives are being wasted. We are all victims waiting to happen. No one is safe. Life is short, nasty and brutish. This is not the way it should be. This is not life at all. The next victims are those of us still alive.
“Nigeria has already happened to us all. We’re corpses walking all round. We have been debased and dehumanized. We have been stripped of our humanity. We have been turned into brutalized souls praying feverishly not to become the next victim.”
