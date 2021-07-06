Politics
Aisha Yesufu, Deji Adeyanju, others storm NASS to protest ban on electronic transmission of poll results
Some activists led by co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, and Deji Adeyanju, have stormed the National Assembly complex in Abuja to protest proposed plans by lawmakers to remove the electronic transmission of results in the draft of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 by the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The activists who converged at the complex on Tuesday at about 1pm, while addressing journalists on the action, said they were at the NASS to protest against the plan, while challenging Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to exercise legislative powers in making policies that will favour the masses.
While addressing the crowd, Yesufu said:
“Give Nigerians a credible election so that whenever we talk about elections in this country, whenever we have good, credible elections in this country, we will remember the 9th assembly and forget all of those atrocities they meted out on the people.
“Lawan and Gbajabiamila, you are the heads of the National Assembly; be heads, stop being tails; the legislative arm of government is an arm on its own, there is separation of powers, there is independence, stop doing ‘boy’boy’.
READ ALSO: Those opposing southern govs over open grazing are high on expired weed —Aisha Yesufu
“At the end of the day, this country belongs to all of us, and no Nigerian is more Nigerian than any Nigerian, no matter whether you are the executive, legislature or in the judiciary.
“We must fight for a greater Nigeria so that 100 years from now, the Nigeria that will be here will remember this moment and say we did well.”
The lawmakers are set to pass the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, but most Nigerians are not comfortable with rumours of plans to prohibit the transmission of election results electronically, with many saying it would dash hopes of key reforms that would come with the proposed law.
