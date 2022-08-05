News
Aisha Yesufu demands Buhari’s impeachment over insecurity, others
The Co-convener of BringBackourGirl Movement, Aisha Yesufu, on Friday blasted President Muhammadu Buhari over his poor handling of insecurity and other challenges rocking the country.
She also demanded the president’s impeachment for incompetence.
President Buhari has come under attack from Nigerians in recent times over his laiz-faire approach to the insecurity and economic challenges plaguing the country.
The minority caucus in the National Assembly a few days ago gave the president a six weeks ultimatum to address the problem or face impeachment.
Read also:‘Nigeria bigger than your ambition,’ Aisha Yesufu slams selfish politicians
Yesufu is also one of the fiercest critics of the Buhari administration.
In a series of tweets on her Twitter handle, the activist also asked Nigerians to recall members of the National Assembly for desired results.
She wrote: “Buhari’s feet need to be swept off Aso Villa! How many people need to die before he is impeached? If the National Assembly cannot impeach him, can we all collectively start the process of recalling them? It is going to be extremely difficult but we need to start trying!”
By Abdulkabeer Ambali
