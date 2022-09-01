Aisha Yesufu gives reason for supporting Peter Obi in 2023 presidential election

A co-convener of BringbackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, on Thursday explained why she is supporting the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 elections.

In a series of tweets on her Twitter handle, Yesufu said support for Obi was borne out of her confidence in the former Anambra State governor’s capacity to make Nigeria work again.

The activist has been using her social media handles to drum up support for Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

She is also one of the major critics of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

READ ALSO: ‘Ignore charlatans in 2023’, Aisha Yesufu tells Nigerians

Yesufu wrote: “Just so we are clear, my number one job is to criticise Peter Obi’s @PeterObi every move that needs to be criticised. The second is to support him to win the election, noting that she only needed someone that could make Nigeria work.

“My loyalty is to Nigeria, not Peter Obi. I just need someone that can work for Nigeria. Don’t get it mixed up!”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now