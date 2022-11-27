Aisha Yesufu knocks Aisha Buhari over arrest, detention of Twitter user, Aminu, for alleged defamation

Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has flayed Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, for allegedly ordering the arrest and detention of one Aminu Adamu Muhammed over an alleged defamatory social media post.

Muhammed, a final-year student in the Department of Environmental Management and Toxicology, Federal Univeristy Dutse, Jigawa State, had in June tweeted in Hausa “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi” loosely translated as “the mother has gotten fatter by eating masses’ money.”

It was gathered that he had tweeted to vent his anger over the protracted strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) fueled by the failure of the Federal Government to honour its agreement with the union.

A family source said the 23-year-old Muhammed was picked up by officers on November 8 on the campus ground of Federal University Dutse, Jigawa and was beaten up following his arrest at about 12:00 noon.

Yesufu, who commented on the development, described Muhammed’s arrest as unconstitutional and outrageous.

The #BringBackOurGirls co-convener blamed the chronic poverty in the country on the abysmal leadership failure, insisting the Buhari-led administration had plunged Nigeria into more woes.

She said: “Aisha Buhari should be ashamed of herself. This is so unlawful. Her husband has thrown 63% of Nigerians into multidimensional poverty. Haven’t they grown fat over the sweat of Nigerians? They have been thrown into multidimensional wealth. Who is she to arrest people for telling her to have eaten the riches of the poor?

“If she is this powerful, why wouldn’t she use her power to rescue Nigerians in captivity? A number of girls taken away from Federal Government College Yawuri over a year now. You throw people into poverty. Nigerians aren’t secure. Yet you use your little nonsensical power to arrest somebody.

“You should have told your husband not to be contesting. You voted for the absymal failure that’s Nigerian President and yet you’re saying people shouldn’t talk. You oppress people because you have the power. But I don’t blame, I blame Nigerians.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

