Aisha Yesufu lambasts Buhari over Zabarmari massacre

Activist and co-convener of the “Bring Back Our Girls” advocacy group, Aisha Yesufu, has taken a swipe at the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration following the massacre of 43 rice farmers at Zabarmari village in Jere local government area of Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents.

In a tweet on her verified Twitter handle on Sunday, November 29, Yesufu said Buhari should be held responsible for the murder of the farmers and blamed him for the spate of insecurity in the Northern parts of the country.

According to Yesufu, the “Northerners who gave Buhari everything, including their votes and love, are now crying as what the President has given the region in exchange has been nothing but death and destruction.”

“Northern people gave Buhari everything and Buhari gave them nothing! Northern people gave Buhari votes and Buhari gave them destruction; Northern people gave Buhari love and Buhari gave them tears.

“Northern people gave Buhari support and Buhari gave them death #ZabarmariMassacre,” she tweeted.

