Aisha Yesufu offers reason for Buhari’s opposition to Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Popular activist, Aisha Yesufu has proffered reasons behind the reluctance of President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Yesufu made this assertion on Saturday through a tweet where she said, “Buhari doesn’t even like himself!

“Otherwise he would be the one championing and doing everything possible to ensure that the electoral bill is passed!

“How can someone spend 8 years with zero positive legacy? The people that placed a curse on him did him bad!”

President Muhammadu Buhari withheld assent on 22nd December 2021 giving several reasons after receiving informed advice from relevant ministries, departments, and agencies.

Among other reasons, the President noted that compulsory direct primaries will lead to the increased cost to political parties and INEC to conduct direct primaries in 8,809 wards across the country; make life difficult for small political parties; overstretch security agencies; violate freedom of choice by political parties and give rise to litigations.

The President also noted that it will lead to an increase in vote-buying and that direct primaries are susceptible to manipulation.

Even after the National Assembly concedes to him and included all three options in the Bill for conduct of primaries, he is still yet to sign it into law.

