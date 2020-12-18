Aisha Yesufu questions rationale behind use of Miyetti Allah to negotiate release of Kankara schoolboys

The co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls campaign, Aisha Yesufu has questioned the rationale behind the use of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) to negotiate the release of the students abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

The activist, who issued a statement on Friday in reaction to the kidnap of the schoolboys from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State on December 11, questioned the capacity on which the Fulani organisation was called to act as a middle man.

Aisha Yesufu who was also at the forefront of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality and bad governance rhetorically asked if Miyetti Allah is a trained negotiating organisation or a fellow terror organisation with access?

She also asked how Nigerians were comfortable with a supposed ethnic group being the one on the negotiating table with terrorists on behalf of the federal government of Nigeria.

“Miyetti Allah negotiated with terrorists on behalf of the government; in what capacity? Aisha Yesufu asked.

“Is Miyetti Allah a trained negotiating organisation or a fellow terror organisation with access?

“What the heck is going on in Nigeria? How are we comfortable with a supposed ethnic group being the one negotiating with terrorists on behalf of the government?” she thundered again.

