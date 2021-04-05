Aisha Yesufu rallies Nigerians to discuss country's unity, warns on imminent break-up | Ripples Nigeria

The Co-convener of #BringBackourGirls group, Aisha Yesufu, said on Monday Nigeria is teetering on the edge of a break-up.

Yesufu, who stated this on her Twitter handle, said some of the comments made by the current administration may lead to Nigeria’s breakup.

She stressed that the time has come for Nigerians to discuss the country’s unity.

The activist wrote: “The nuisance value that might come from this Buhari presidency might well be the separation of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s words mean nothing, his body language encourages terrorists –Aisha Yesufu

“It is glaring that Nigeria needs to have a conversation on whether to remain as one or go its separate ways. I am okay with seeking for visa to Kano, Lagos and Enugu.”

Yesufu’s comments came a few days after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo urged individuals behind the secessionist agitations in the country to have a rethink.

Osinbajo, who spoke at the 69th birthday colloquium organized in honour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the citizens would require a visa to move from one part of Nigeria to another if the country breaks up.

Join the conversation

Opinions