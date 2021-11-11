Aisha Yesufu seeks APGA, IPOB alliance

Aisha Yesufu, the co-convener of BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) has advocated for a political alliance between the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Yesufu made this call on Thursday via a series of tweets in the wake of APGA’s victory in the just-concluded Anambra governorship elections.

The activist noted that this alliance would be beneficial to the South-East in order to have a strong negotiating power regarding the presidential elections and other sundry matters.

She wrote: “Imagine if IPOB works with APGA to control the political power in the South East? Bring the best candidates to be nominated. Show the rest of us how people with competence, character and capacity in leadership positions can change a region. Use the power to negotiate at the Federal level.

“An APGA/IPOB alliance can bring the South East together politically. Instead of IPOB wasting its goodwill on giving sit-at-home orders, they can make it ‘nominate and vote credible candidates’ order.

“With that power, you can negotiate with any party wanting to win presidential elections and give the terms for your alliance. Any party interested in winning the region must be ready to meet your terms. That way, no party takes the region for granted.”

“Everyone knows that South East is for PDP at the presidential level. It shouldn’t be so. South East should be for whichever party is ready to give the southeast the best deal!

“Use your political might to negotiate. Let PDP sweat for it too.”

