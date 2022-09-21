Aisha Yesufu tags Nigerian politicians ‘oppressors of the masses’

A socio-political commentator, Aisha Yesufu, has slammed Nigerian politicians for what she described as oppression of the ordinary Nigerians.

Yesufu was apparently reacting to the graduation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter-in-law from a university in the United Kingdom.

The first lady, Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday had taken to her Facebook page to post the pictures of the graduand.

The development had attracted a lot of reactions from Nigerians, slamming the first lady for being unconcerned about vulnerable Nigerians at home courtesy of a lingering ASUU strike.

Tweeting on Wednesday, the co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls Movement said politicians in Nigeria are obsessed with oppressing the public.

She argued that all Nigerians should be deemed equal regardless of status or background.

Yesufu, therefore, charged Nigerians to rise to action and fight for their place in the country.

“Their parents oppressed our parents, no wahala! They oppressed us also, no wahala!

Their children will not oppress our children! That is where we say #EnoughIsEnough. No Nigerian is more Nigerian than any Nigerian!”, the tweet read.

