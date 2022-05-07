Aisha Yesufu tags Nigerians as ‘dumb slaves’ allowing atrocities by political leaders

Human rights activist and co-convener of BringBackOurGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, has taken a swipe at the Nigerian public for their complete silence over what she said are the unpardonable atrocities perpetrated by the political class.

Aisha, in a viral video on her verified Twitter handle on Friday, accused politicians of being obsessed with power, adding that they are unperturbed by the volatile security situation across the country.

She branded Nigerians “dumb slaves” who only complain and sit without doing anything tangible to change the narrative.

She said she was ashamed of how Nigeria’s political class had badly managed the system and allowed insecurity to fester.

She therefore advocated for collective response from the Nigerian public as solution to the political servitude in which they have been trapped.

She said: “I have never felt this ashamed as a Nigerian. I have never felt this low of coming from Nigeria. This is my country, I have no other home. The country has over 200 million of people who have become dumb slaves. I watched the Ukrainian soldiers saying they would rather fight and die than to live as dumb slaves. All that came to my mind is my country, my people, who have become slaves in their own land.

“People that should be in jail are the ones running around to be the president of our country. People that should be never be allowed near power are the ones deciding what our future will be like. Citizens who should disallow this Ade busy complaining. They’re busy doing nothing.

“The political class are busy running around to continue to be power and enslave the people and give bad governance. A government gave birth in captivity and it’s not an issue in Nigeria. We simply to have moved on. Soldiers are being beheaded on daily basis. We’re busy doing nothing. What kind of people are we?

“None of the people vying to be president is talking about the worsening insecurity. All they are taking about is their forms, consensus. We don’t matter. Nigerians must not allow themselves to be slaves. We must demand accountability from their leaders ahead of 2023. We must not allow to be fooled again.”

