Aisha Yesufu warns INEC on registration of underage voters

The convener of the BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, on Sunday cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against registering underage voters for the 2023 general elections.

Yesufu made the call in a video posted on her social media handle.

The activist was reacting to reports on the registration of underage voters by INEC officials in many parts of the country.

She said: “How did you register people not up to 12 years? I understand that you work under pressure. They might maim or wound you and you go ahead. You should be able to track underage registrants.

“The country is messed up and Nigerians have been speaking against underage voting. Everybody is suffering. What has underage voting taken us to? What’s the desperation all about? It’s so crazy.

“We just have to do better in this country. Everyone must be encouraged to do the right things. INEC should not be unfortunate with the 2023 election. It should clean the register and remove underage registrants.”

