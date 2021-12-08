Business
Aiteo shuts leaking oil well in Bayelsa community
The Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company on Wednesday shut down the leaking well at Oil Mining Lease (OML) in Nembe swamps in Bayelsa.
The shutdown followed the continued oil spillage which was first reported by the community to regulatory agencies on November 5.
At least 8,000 barrels of crude and water sediments had been recovered from the site by oil spill response workers.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt directs AITEO to shut oil wells in Bayelsa due to spillage
The spokesman for Aiteo Group, Mathew Ndianabasi, also confirmed the development.
He said the leak had been plugged.
The company had earlier enlisted the services of United States well-control firm, Boots and Coots, a Halliburton Company, to stop the oil leak from the well.
