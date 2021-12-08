Aiteo shuts leaking oil well in Bayelsa community

The Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company on Wednesday shut down the leaking well at Oil Mining Lease (OML) in Nembe swamps in Bayelsa.

The shutdown followed the continued oil spillage which was first reported by the community to regulatory agencies on November 5.

At least 8,000 barrels of crude and water sediments had been recovered from the site by oil spill response workers.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt directs AITEO to shut oil wells in Bayelsa due to spillage

The spokesman for Aiteo Group, Mathew Ndianabasi, also confirmed the development.

He said the leak had been plugged.

The company had earlier enlisted the services of United States well-control firm, Boots and Coots, a Halliburton Company, to stop the oil leak from the well.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now