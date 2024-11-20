Aiyedatiwa, deputy receives certificates of return

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented Certificates of Return to the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and his deputy, Adelami Olayide.

This followed their victory in last weekend’s governorship election in the state.

The governor polled 366,781 votes to defeat his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Agboola Ajayi, who scored 117,845 votes in the poll.

The INEC National Commissioner supervising Ondo State, Prof. Kunle Ajayi, presented the certificates to the duo at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ajayi commended the people of Ondo State for their peaceful conduct during the election.

He noted that voters’ attitudes were generally peaceful with no major issues of violence recorded.

The INEC commissioner also praised the professional conduct of security agencies, electoral observers, and media organisations that contributed to the election’s success.

Aiyedatiwa thanked INEC for conducting a credible election that returned him as the winner.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for providing a level playing field during the election, saying he did not favour one candidate over another.

