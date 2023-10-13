AIYEDATIWA: Ondo Assembly pledges to stick to constitution

The embattled deputy governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been accused of grave misconduct, and the Ondo State House of Assembly has stated that it will not stray from the constitution’s guidelines in its investigation.

Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, the majority leader of the assembly, made this statement in Akure on Thursday, after Justice Olusegun Odusola, the state’s chief judge, declined to form a panel to look into the accusations against Aiyedatiwa.

The Chief Judge had refused to implement the assembly’s directive, citing an interim ruling issued by the Abuja Federal High Court as justification.

Reacting further on the Chief Judge decision, Ogunmolasuyi said that the ex parte order served on the Chief Judge will not stop the Assembly from doing its work.

Read Also: Ondo Assembly reports judge to NJC for stopping deputy governor Aiyedatiwa’s impeachment

“The ex parte order was supposed to have expired on Tuesday but we will still take a look at it.”

“The Majority Leader said the Assembly would surely follow due process and obey the laws of the land.

“Section 188 of the 1999 constitution as amended was explicit on the process for the impeachment of a governor or deputy governor of a state.

“The Ondo state Assembly would not deviate from the dictates of the constitution on the impeachment process.”

However, in a surprising turn of events, Olusegun Odusola, chief judge of the Ondo state high court, had earlier declined to set up a seven-man panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against Aiyedatiwa.

The chief judge said the subsisting order of an Abuja federal high court barred him from taking steps in the matter.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now