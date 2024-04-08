Aiyedatiwa revalidates APC membership in Ondo

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Monday revalidated his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the April 20 primary election in the state.

Aiyedatiwa, who revalidated his membership card in Igbokoda, Ilaje local government area of the state, commended the leadership of the party for the exercise.

The governor stressed the significance of the exercise in upholding the integrity of the party and its commitment to democratic ideals.

The Chairman of the membership revalidation committee, Mr. Yakubu Bello, told party members the objective of the exercise was to ensure that only financially capable members of the party were eligible to participate in the primary.

He said that the accuracy of the membership list was paramount to maintaining transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

