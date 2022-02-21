Sports
Ajax agree to pay €7.85m to Abdelhak Nouri’s family in compensation
Dutch giants Ajax have agreed to pay 7.85m euros to the family of Abdelhak Nouri in compensation despite having paid for the player’s care since 2017.
The agreement was made after it was ruled that it was inadequate medical treatment that left the midfielder with serious permanent brain damage.
Nouri, who was 20years at the time, suffered a cardiac arrest during a friendly game against Werder Bremen in July 2017.
An investigation found medics spent too long trying to clear his airways and were too late in using a defibrillator.
Read Also: Aubameyang scores first Barcelona goals in win against Valencia
Nouri’s family sued the club and they have now agreed an amicable settlement, instead of going to the KNVB (Dutch FA’s) arbitration committee.
Ajax general manager Edwin van der Sar said: “It is good that an agreement has been reached, so that we can conclude this.
“We all realise that the suffering for Abdelhak, and his loved ones, is not over. It remains a very sad situation, that’s how we feel here at Ajax too.”
Recall that Ajax retired Nouri’s number 34 jersey and give the Abdelhak Nouri Trophy annually to their best academy player.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...