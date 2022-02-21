Ajax agree to pay €7.85m to Abdelhak Nouri’s family in compensation

Dutch giants Ajax have agreed to pay 7.85m euros to the family of Abdelhak Nouri in compensation despite having paid for the player’s care since 2017.

The agreement was made after it was ruled that it was inadequate medical treatment that left the midfielder with serious permanent brain damage.

Nouri, who was 20years at the time, suffered a cardiac arrest during a friendly game against Werder Bremen in July 2017.

An investigation found medics spent too long trying to clear his airways and were too late in using a defibrillator.

Nouri’s family sued the club and they have now agreed an amicable settlement, instead of going to the KNVB (Dutch FA’s) arbitration committee.

Ajax general manager Edwin van der Sar said: “It is good that an agreement has been reached, so that we can conclude this.

“We all realise that the suffering for Abdelhak, and his loved ones, is not over. It remains a very sad situation, that’s how we feel here at Ajax too.”

Recall that Ajax retired Nouri’s number 34 jersey and give the Abdelhak Nouri Trophy annually to their best academy player.

