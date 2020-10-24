Latest Sports

Ajax set Dutch League record with 13-0 victory over VVV-Venlo

October 24, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

History was made in the Dutch Eredivisie as Ajax hammered VVV-Venlo 13-0 on Saturday to seal the biggest win in the history of the competition.

VVV-Venlo, who had Defender Christian Kum sent off in the second half with the team already trailing 4-0, conceived nine more goals to fall so woefully.

With the win, Ajax went on to surpass their previous record – a 12-1 win over Vitesse in 1972.

Teenager Lassina Traore scored five, while Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar each scored twice.

Dusan Tadic, Antony, Daley Blind and Lisandro Martinez scored the rest.

Read Also: Modric, Ramos score as Real Madid beat Barcelona in first Clasico of season

Ajax had lost 1-0 to Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.

In terms of biggest winning margins, Ajax’s victory on Saturday was not only the largest in Eredivisie history, but joint-second in the club’s history in all competitions.

Ajax’s biggest win was back in 1984 when they hammered Differdange 14-0 in the Europa League (previously the Uefa Cup).

It was the first time in a decade that any team were able to score at least 10 goals in a single Eredivisie game since PSV recorded a 10-0 win over Feyenoord.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */