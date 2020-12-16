Ajayi gets new manager as Sam Allardyce takes over at West Brom

Super Eagles forward, Semi Ajayi will be playing under a new manager at his club, West Brom following the arrival of Sam Allardyce.

The former Bolton Wanderers and England manager takes over from Slaven Bilic who was fired earlier on Wednesday.

In a statement released by West Brom, the club wrote:”West Bromwich Albion are delighted to confirm the appointment of Sam Allardyce as the club’s new Head Coach.

Read Also: Despite Man City draw, West Brom sack Bilic as manager after 18months

“The experienced boss, who has 512 Premier League games to his name, arrives at Albion with his long-time assistant, Sammy Lee.

“The Dudley-born manager returns to The Hawthorns more than 30 years after starting his coaching career with the Baggies under former boss Brian Talbot in 1989.

“He has now taken the reins at a record eight Premier League clubs, including Bolton Wanderers, West Ham United, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and in his last role, Everton.

“The 66-year-old, who agreed terms on an 18-month contract earlier today, will take training on Thursday in preparation for Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.”

Join the conversation

Opinions