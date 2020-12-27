Ajayi nets equalizer for West Brom, ends Liverpool’s winning run at Anfield

Super Eagles forward, Semi Ajayi scored a late equalizer for West Brom in their 1-1 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool dominated for long periods in the game but seemed comfortable with a goal lead after Sadio Mane opened scoring in the 12the minute.

Ajayi then scored a dramatic late equaliser in the 82nd minute to earn struggling West Brom their first point since manager Sam Allardyce took charge.

Read Also: Ajayi gets new manager as Sam Allardyce takes over at West Brom

Ajayi scored with a header after he leapt higher than everyone in the box to stop the Reds from going five points clear at the top of the league.

Liverpool pushed for a late winner but West Brom keeper Johnstone made a superb save to deny Roberto Firmino an effort.

The Jurgen Klopp side dropped points at Anfield for the first time this season, but are still in the fight to retain the title they won last season.

Join the conversation

Opinions