Ajibade wins POTM at Atletico

Rasheedat Ajibade, a forward with the Super Falcons, has been named the March Player of the Month for Spanish side, Atletico Madrid Feminine.

In four league appearances for Atletico Madrid during the month, Ajibade scored three goals.

The 23-year-old was on target in both the 3-1 win over Alhama and the 2-1 triumph for Atletico over Real Sociedad.

In their four league games in March, Atletico recorded three victories and one draw.

So far in the Spanish Iberdola this season, Ajibade has eight goals in total.

She ranks behind her teammate Ludmila da Silva on the list of top scores.

