AJIMOBI: Lagos govt explains cause of death

The Lagos State Government on Friday said the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, died due to multiple organ failure.

The state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi stated this on his Twitter handle in Lagos on Friday.

According to Abayomi, the multiple organ failure was caused by complications from COVID-19 earlier contracted by the former governor.

It would be recalled that news of Ajimobi’s death filtered in on Thursday afternoon. He had been on admission at the First Cardiologist Consultants in Lagos after he tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 disease.

Reports also had it that he had been on life support before he succumbed to complications induced by the virus at the age of 70.

Abayomi tweeted: “We regret the death of immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajumobi who passed on today, June 25, 2020 at First Cardiologist Consultant; a private COVID-19 approved care facility in Lagos State.

“The former Governor died from multiple organs failure following complications from COVID-19 infection.”

Abayomi also commiserated with the family of the former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress.

“On behalf of COVID-19 Lagos Incident Commander, Babajide Sanwo-Oluand the entire #COVID19Lagos response team, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the former Governor and the people of Oyo state,” he added.

