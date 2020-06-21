Ajimobi lays further claim to being APC acting Nat’l chairman, claims Giadom not an executive member since 2018

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday claimed that Victor Gaidom had ceased to be its Deputy National Secretary since 2018.

The party said Giadom lost the position when he resigned to run as a governorship running mate in Rivers State with Tonye Cole.

The party, therefore, said it had picked a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Worgu Boms to replace Giadom and fill the vacant post of the deputy national secretary of the party.

Read also: Aggrieved APC member asks court to stop INEC from recognizing Ajimobi, Eta

Abiola Ajimobi, who is laying claim to position of acting National Chairman of the party, stated this at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja on Saturday.

Ajimobi, represented by Hillary Eta claimed that as such, Giadom had lost his position as one of the executive members of the party.

This is coming as Gaidom declared himself as the APC’s national chairman following Adams Oshiomhole’s suspension.

Giadom has even secured a court order to his claim as the national chairman of the ruling APC.

Join the conversation

Opinions