Ajimobi left ‘enduring legacies’ in Oyo —Alao-Akala

Former Oyo State Governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala, said on Saturday the late Abiola Ajimobi left behind enduring legacies for the people of the state.

Alao-Akala stated this in a condolence message he personally signed and made available to journalists in Ibadan, the state capital.

He said: “Kemi and I are deeply saddened. Senator Abiola Ajimobi was a man of principle who championed truth, justice and kindness.

“I am comforted in the fact that the late Ajimobi left behind enduring legacies for the people of Oyo State to enjoy for generations.”

Alao-Akala described the ex-governor as a passionate public administrator and a powerful voice of moral conscience.

“He was a brother, friend and political associate; a passionate public administrator and a powerful voice of moral conscience who served Oyo State and his country for decades with dignity and integrity.

“We have lost a giant. My brother, Ajimobi, was a fearless leader, a protector of democracy, and a fighter for the people of Yoruba nation.

“Our world is dimmer without him in it.

“He was a politician of high repute and immense clout. All his life, he defined his politics and pitted his tent early in life with the progressive school,” the former governor added.

He said the late Ajimobi’s decision to set up the reconciliation committee for All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state was informed by his desperation to see a united party.

Alao-Akala was sad the deceased did not live to see him reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

He pledged that the committee would deliver on the desired mandate of the late All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain.

