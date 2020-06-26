Ajimobi to be buried Sunday

The late former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, will be buried on Sunday at his Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.
In a statement issued by the ex-governor’s family, Ajimobi would be buried after the traditional Muslim prayers at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday.
The statement read:
“In close consultation with the governments of Lagos and Oyo States, the date for the burial ceremony has been announced.
“Barring any changes, the ex-governor’s body will be interred at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque at Oke-Ado, Ibadan at 12noon on Sunday, 28th of June 2020 after the traditional Muslim prayers.
READ ALSO: Ex-Oyo governor, Ajimobi reportedly loses battle to COVID-19, dies at 70
“To ensure that strict COVID-19 protocols are adhered to and in light of the current circumstances of our national health challenges, the family appeals to the public to observe strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in their participation.
“Furthermore, details of the live media coverage of the funeral ceremony will be made public by tomorrow (Saturday).
“In the near future, details of a larger funeral gathering will be announced where a lot more of his well-wishers will have the opportunity to pay him their respect.”
Ajimobi died at the First Cardiology Consultant, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Thursday after his battle with COVID-19.
