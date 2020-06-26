Latest Politics Top Stories

Ajimobi to be buried Sunday

June 26, 2020
Oyo renames roads, landmarks after Ajimobi, Alaafin, Olubadan, others
The late former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, will be buried on Sunday at his Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

In a statement issued by the ex-governor’s family, Ajimobi would be buried after the traditional Muslim prayers at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The statement read:

“In close consultation with the governments of Lagos and Oyo States, the date for the burial ceremony has been announced.

“Barring any changes, the ex-governor’s body will be interred at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque at Oke-Ado, Ibadan at 12noon on Sunday, 28th of June 2020 after the traditional Muslim prayers.

“To ensure that strict COVID-19 protocols are adhered to and in light of the current circumstances of our national health challenges, the family appeals to the public to observe strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in their participation.

“Furthermore, details of the live media coverage of the funeral ceremony will be made public by tomorrow (Saturday).

“In the near future, details of a larger funeral gathering will be announced where a lot more of his well-wishers will have the opportunity to pay him their respect.”

Ajimobi died at the First Cardiology Consultant, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Thursday after his battle with COVID-19.

