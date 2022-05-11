Akah Nnani recounts ordeal with police in Lagos, accused of possessing charm

Nollywood actor and YouTuber Akah Nnani on Wednesday, May 11 took to his social media platform, Instagram to recount his recent experience with police officers in Lagos State.

The thespian alleged in the video that he was accused of possessing charm and was threatened by the police operatives.

Speaking in a video published via his IG platform, the actor claimed that he was pulled over by police officers along Ring Road Bridge.

He claimed there were over 20 police officers on the bridge who claimed they were conducting a stop-and-search operation using a shuttle bus and not an official police vehicle. He further asked how the police officers would be traced if they did something bad at the scene.

Nnani said one of the police officers who came to the car he was in, cocked his gun and pointed it at him and the driver without establishing if they were criminals or had committed a crime.

Nnani mentioned that this got him livid, and that the police officer who looked like a “black-faced criminal”, felt irritated and challenged after he asked him to stop pointing his gun at them.

Nnani said the police officers then asked them to drive to a dark alley, away from the bridge and other road users.

He added that after he resisted, they insisted on searching him. However after they saw his house key which had local drum attached to it, they accused him of having a charm.

Nnani said they allowed him to leave after one of them pulled him aside, asked him his profession and went through his photos and videos.

The actor who revealed that the police officers who allegedly harassed him had a SWAT inscription on their outfit, which is the replacement of the disbanded SARS, concluded by asking if they would have let him go if he didn’t have a profile.

Nnani also revealed that he’s been told that some officers have threatened to kill civilians, bragging about being released after being locked up in a cell for a while.

Listen to him speak below.

