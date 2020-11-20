Latest Politics

Akande, Osoba lead South-West APC in closed-door meeting with Buhari

November 20, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South-West led by a former National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, met with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed doors.

The was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Others at the meeting included a former governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba; Tajudeen Olusi; and Dr. Abayomi Finnih.

The party leaders however did not speak with journalists at the end of the meeting, while the Presidency is yet to issue a press statement on the meeting.

