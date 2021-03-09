Akeem becomes Ogun assembly deputy speaker | Ripples Nigeria

The Ogun State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, elected a member representing Ogun Waterside State Constituency, Balogun Akeem, as its new deputy speaker.

This comes after last week’s removal of Oludare Kadiri, representing the Ijebu-North II State Constituency by 19 members, for alleged gross misconduct.

The election of the new deputy speaker followed his nomination by a member, Solomon Osho, representing Remo North State Constituency, and seconded by Abayomi Fasuwa, who represents Ijebu-North East constituency.

The nomination was unanimously endorsed by other lawmakers at a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, at the Assembly Complex, in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Before conducting the nomination exercise, the Clerk and Head of Legislative Service, Deji Adeyemo, presented a report on the vacancy in the office of the deputy speaker.

Balogun, thereafter, took the oath of office and that of allegiance as administered on him by the Clerk.

Meanwhile, the Assembly has confirmed Governor Dapo Abiodun’s nominee, Mrs Remilekun Olaopa, as a member of the State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) after screening and finding her eligible and suitable for the position.

The confirmation was a sequel to the adoption of the report of the selection committee, as presented by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, who also moved the motion for its adoption and was seconded by Hon. Ajayi Bolanle and supported by other lawmakers.

