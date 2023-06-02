Akeredolu absent as Tinubu meets APC governors in Aso Rock

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his Ekiti State counterpart, Biodun Oyebanji were conspicuously missing at a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also missing was the governor of Kebbi State, Dr Nasir Idris.

The meeting, which started at about 11.30am is Tinubu’s first meeting with APC governors under the aegis of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).

The meeting, being held in the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, has Vice President Kashim Shettima in attendance.

Governors present at the meeting included the PGF Chairman and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Professor Babagana Zulum (Borno), and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe).

Others were Uba Sani (Kaduna), Dikko Radda (Katsina), Father Hyacinth Alia (Benue), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Umar Bago (Niger), Aliyu Ahmed (Sokoto), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi) and Bassey Otu (Cross River).

The Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar, and former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu are equally attending the meeting.

Ripples Nigeria reports that there has been concerns over the health of the Ondo State governor, with the state chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) raising alarm over the secrecy surrounding Akeredolu’s health. The party also concluded that the governor ilhas become incapable of handling the affairs of the state.

