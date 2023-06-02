Politics
Akeredolu absent as Tinubu meets APC governors in Aso Rock
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his Ekiti State counterpart, Biodun Oyebanji were conspicuously missing at a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Also missing was the governor of Kebbi State, Dr Nasir Idris.
The meeting, which started at about 11.30am is Tinubu’s first meeting with APC governors under the aegis of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).
The meeting, being held in the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, has Vice President Kashim Shettima in attendance.
Governors present at the meeting included the PGF Chairman and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Professor Babagana Zulum (Borno), and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe).
Read also: Dollar stable at official window, depreciates in black market
Others were Uba Sani (Kaduna), Dikko Radda (Katsina), Father Hyacinth Alia (Benue), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Umar Bago (Niger), Aliyu Ahmed (Sokoto), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi) and Bassey Otu (Cross River).
The Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar, and former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu are equally attending the meeting.
Ripples Nigeria reports that there has been concerns over the health of the Ondo State governor, with the state chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) raising alarm over the secrecy surrounding Akeredolu’s health. The party also concluded that the governor ilhas become incapable of handling the affairs of the state.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...