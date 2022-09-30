Politics
Akeredolu advocates devolution of power, urges Nigerians to make right choice in 2023
The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Friday called for devolution of power to the states.
The governor made the call in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, on the occasion of the nation’s 62nd Independence anniversary.
He insisted that devolution of power to the federating units was the ultimate solution to the unending security crisis in the country.
The governor also called for coordinated efforts among Nigerians for the nation to thrive.
Akeredolu urged Nigerians to make the right choice in the 2023 general elections.
He expressed optimism that the nation would overcome its challenges soon.
READ ALSO: Akeredolu hails northern governors for supporting state police
Akeredolu has been very critical of the Federal Government’s handling of the country’s security challenges.
The governor declared a few days ago that he would seek the federal government’s approval for the purchase of weapons for the South-West security outfit, Amotekun, in a bid to check the worsening insecurity in the state.
He is one of the strongest advocates of state policing in Nigeria.
The statement read: “No doubt, our country is going through difficult times. It is time for us to rethink this pseudo federalism and heed the calls by sub-nationals to restructure the polity in a way that will engender progress and development. It is the only way to solve the current socio-economic problems facing the country.
“The federating units must not be over-dependent on the Federal Government. The over-centralization of the polity is the very bane of our collective existence as a country. There must be a total departure from this tread. The current situation must not linger for far too long.”
