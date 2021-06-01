Akeredolu advocates unicameral legislature, elimination of Senate in constitution review | Ripples Nigeria

In order to reduce the cost of governance, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Tuesday, advocated the adoption of a unicameral legislature, thereby scrapping the Senate.

He further suggested that each zone should have an equal number of four representatives at the National Assembly.

Akeredolu made this disclosure at the Akure Centre of the Southwest Zonal Public Hearing, organised by the House of Representatives Special Committee on Constitution Review.

Nigeria should consider dropping the current bicameral structure of the National Assembly, the Governor noted.

“The membership of the Assembly should be part-time. No member should earn allowances not known to the Revenue Mobilisation and Allocation Committee, and the people they claim to serve.

“Legislators should earn under a uniform salary structure. Allowance peculiarities must not be about obscenity. The Senate should be scrapped.

“The House of Representatives too should not be unwieldy. A maximum of four representatives should come from each Zone,” he said.

Akeredolu said that all issues which elicited distrust and suspicion must be investigated dispassionately.

He said: “Nobody must be shut out; all must be treated equally. All decisions must be anchored on the principles of Equity and Justice.”

The governor noted that constitution review was an important assignment that must be undertaken with all seriousness.

Akeredolu also stated that revenue generation and allocation must reflect the extent to which a state participated in the economy.

“Ministries, departments, and agencies must be pruned to reflect the socio-economic realities of the moment.

“The government at the centre must divest itself of this self-inflicted heavy burden, for effective and impactful performance,” he noted.

