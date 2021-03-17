Akeredolu appoints Princess Odu, first female SSG in Ondo, others | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Akeredolu appoints Princess Odu, first female SSG in Ondo, others
Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Wednesday appointed a former Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in the state, Princess Oladunni Odu, as the new Secretary of the state government, the first in the history of the state.
A statement by the governor‘s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olabode Olatunde in Akure revealed.
Olatunde said ” Princess Odu has served in many capacities at both the State and Federal levels. She was Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission and at different times, former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Education respectively.
“Her appointment is in recognition of her proven integrity and outstanding record of performance in her previous assignments.
READ ALSO: Akeredolu suspends NURTW activities in Ondo, after clash claimed one life
Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu has approved the appointment of the immediate-past Head of the State Public Service, Mr Dare Aragbaiye as Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties.
Other appointments approved by the Governor include Mrs Olubunmi Adedipe Ademosu – Special Adviser, Public and Intergovernmental Relations, Hon. Babatunde Gabriel Kolawole – Special Adviser, Rural and Community Development, Mr Summy Smart Francis – Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship Development.
Governor Akeredolu congratulated the new appointees and urged them to discharge their duties with utmost responsibilities.
Olatunde in the statement said the ” the appointees will be sworn in by the Governor on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Cocoa Conference Hall, Governor’s office Alagbaka, Akure.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Enyimba lose away to Orlando Pirates in Confed Cup group clash
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba fell to a slim defeat to Orlando Pirates in a matchday two clash...
Rohr explains Onuachu snub, Umar’s invitation for Benin, Lesotho games
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has explained why Genk forward Paul Onuachu was snubbed in the 24-man list of players...
Man City, Real Madrid reach Champions League quarter-finals
Manchester City have advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 on aggregate in...
Wenger calls for FIFA World Cup to be held every two years
Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has made a call to world football governing body, FIFA, to consider hosting the senior...
Ibrahimovic recalled by Sweden five years after announcing retirement
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be making a return to the Swedish national team following a call-up by the team five years...
Latest Tech News
Facebook to shut down Watch Party feature three years after launch. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Facebook to shut down Watch...
Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership deal with American Fintech PayPal. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership with...
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...