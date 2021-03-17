Akeredolu appoints Princess Odu, first female SSG in Ondo, others | Ripples Nigeria

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Wednesday appointed a former Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in the state, Princess Oladunni Odu, as the new Secretary of the state government, the first in the history of the state.

A statement by the governor‘s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olabode Olatunde in Akure revealed.

Olatunde said ” Princess Odu has served in many capacities at both the State and Federal levels. She was Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission and at different times, former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Education respectively.

“Her appointment is in recognition of her proven integrity and outstanding record of performance in her previous assignments.

Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu has approved the appointment of the immediate-past Head of the State Public Service, Mr Dare Aragbaiye as Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties.

Other appointments approved by the Governor include Mrs Olubunmi Adedipe Ademosu – Special Adviser, Public and Intergovernmental Relations, Hon. Babatunde Gabriel Kolawole – Special Adviser, Rural and Community Development, Mr Summy Smart Francis – Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship Development.

Governor Akeredolu congratulated the new appointees and urged them to discharge their duties with utmost responsibilities.

Olatunde in the statement said the ” the appointees will be sworn in by the Governor on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Cocoa Conference Hall, Governor’s office Alagbaka, Akure.”

