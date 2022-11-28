Akeredolu approves promotion of 8,415 workers in Ondo

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has approved the immediate promotion of 8,415 civil servants in the state.

The state’s Head of Service, Kayode Ogundele, disclosed this in his address at the beginning of the 2022 Civil Service Week in the state on Monday in Akure.

He, however, said the promotion was for junior and senior workers from grade level one to 13.

The HoS commended Akeredolu for prioritising workers’ welfare in the state.

Ogundele said: “In the year 2022, the governor has approved the promotion of 1,587 officers on Grade Level 13 and above. Also 2113 officers from Grade Level 02-12 were promoted

“Also this year, 1,721 teaching and non-teaching staff were promoted by Teaching Service Commission and in the state Hospital Management Board, 797 junior officers and senior officers were promoted

“In the Primary Health Care Development Agency promoted 64 officers got their promotion and a total of 2133 officers of the state Local Government Service were promoted.”

