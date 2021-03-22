 Akeredolu asks Igboho, other Yoruba Nation agitators to stay away from Ondo | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Akeredolu asks Igboho, other Yoruba Nation agitators to stay away from Ondo

Published

25 mins ago

on

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Monday warned Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, and other agitators for Yoruba Nation to stay away from Ondo State, adding that the people of the state ha chosen to stay in Nigeria as presented constituted.

According to him, no part of the entire state, known and delineated as Ondo State, would permit any gathering or agitation which may suggest, however remotely, that the people are in support of what he termed ‘unthinking rabble rousing.’

The Ondo State governor gave the warning while swearing in Princess Catherine Oladunni Odu as the new Secretary to the State Government and other Special Advisers, insisting that the state would not subscribe to banditry and recklessness in putting forth its demands.

READ ALSO: Igboho replies OPC, expresses confidence in Fani-Kayode to defend Yorubaland

Speaking further, Akeredolu said the right of citizens to discuss, agitate and even fight to right perceived wrongs, culminating in self-determination, must be done within known and acceptable parameters and all concerned must agree to pursue the same objectives to achieve a desirable or desired end.

According to him, reasons for the declaration of hostilities must not be fleeting fancies of disaffection engendered by perceived politics of exclusion for personal benefits.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports1 min ago

We can’t normalize racist, hateful abuses in football —Simy Nwankwo

Super Eagles forward, Simy Nwankwo has called on football authorities, other stakeholders of the game as well as social media...
Super Eagles Super Eagles
Sports1 hour ago

AFCONQ: Rohr targets ‘at least’ draw against Benin, win over Lesotho

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is hoping his team would seal their Africa Cup of Nations qualification when they face...
Latest8 hours ago

Edo govt reconstitutes LOC’s sub-committees for National Sports Festival

Edo State government has reconstituted the 13 sub-committees of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 20th National Sports Festival...
Sports9 hours ago

TOKYO OLYMPICS: Team Nigeria to camp in Edo, take advantage of ‘world-class’ equipment

The Nigerian contingent to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan will be camping in Benin City, Edo state ahead...
National Sports Festival National Sports Festival
Sports10 hours ago

Nat’l Sports Festival: COVID-19 vaccine made compulsory for athletes, officials

Athletes and officials that are billed to participate at the forthcoming 20th edition of the National Sports Festival have been...

Latest Tech News

Latest6 hours ago

HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
Latest2 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Latest3 days ago

Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Latest3 days ago

Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa

Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
Tech4 days ago

9 free tools you can use for academic writing

We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
Tech4 days ago

How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?

PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...