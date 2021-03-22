Akeredolu asks Igboho, other Yoruba Nation agitators to stay away from Ondo | Ripples Nigeria

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Monday warned Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, and other agitators for Yoruba Nation to stay away from Ondo State, adding that the people of the state ha chosen to stay in Nigeria as presented constituted.

According to him, no part of the entire state, known and delineated as Ondo State, would permit any gathering or agitation which may suggest, however remotely, that the people are in support of what he termed ‘unthinking rabble rousing.’

The Ondo State governor gave the warning while swearing in Princess Catherine Oladunni Odu as the new Secretary to the State Government and other Special Advisers, insisting that the state would not subscribe to banditry and recklessness in putting forth its demands.

Speaking further, Akeredolu said the right of citizens to discuss, agitate and even fight to right perceived wrongs, culminating in self-determination, must be done within known and acceptable parameters and all concerned must agree to pursue the same objectives to achieve a desirable or desired end.

According to him, reasons for the declaration of hostilities must not be fleeting fancies of disaffection engendered by perceived politics of exclusion for personal benefits.

