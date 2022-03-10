Akeredolu blasts Buni, governors for trying to circumvent APC will

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday accused the erstwhile Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, of trying to supplant the will of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President had earlier in the week sanctioned the removal of the Yobe State governor as acting chairman of APC over an alleged plot to scuttle the ruling party’s forthcoming national convention.

He had since been replaced by the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello as the party’s acting chairman.

The APC will hold its national convention on March 26.

In a statement titled: “Buni, Pocket-filling Black Legs In Corridors Of Power Tried To Supplant President’s Will-Akeredolu,” the Ondo State governor described the recent happenings within the APC in the last few months, especially under the leadership of his Yobe State counterpart as huge embarrassment.

He also blasted a few of his colleagues for working with the former chairman to circumvent the will of majority members of the party.

The statement read: “Without necessarily dwelling on details that are known to critical stakeholders, the path taken lately by Governor Mai Mala Buni, the immediate past head of the CECPC and an indivisible few, is an unenviable trajectory undeserving of our dear party. It is a disdainful narrative.

“Nevertheless, the courage and determination, as well as shrewd sincerity of purpose demonstrated by most of the APC Governors, remain a delight. Significantly, the swift response and prompt action taken by Mr President have, in no small means, salvaged our great party from internal scavengers. We indeed survived a Civilian Coup largely inspired by mischief and incurable lust for power through artificial barricades.”

“Succinctly, aside from feeling very delighted as a major stakeholder in the latest successful Rescue Mission, I express my confidence in the ability and capacity of Governor Sanni Bello(ABU LOLO) to take APC through. We, the Governors are for the party except for the few ‘Yahoo, Yahoo’ Governors (apologies to Salihu, former DG of the Progressive Governors’ Forum) who were hand in glove with Buni to circumvent the will of majority of our party (APC) members. Progressive Governors in the true name, mostly all of us, are determined to see our party through these patchy parts at all cost.

“None of the scanty number has the guts to carry out their imaginary threats as reported in sponsored stories. We dare them to leave the party. Their short-lived antics in arm-twisting Governor Buni and probably, some pocket filling elements within the corridors of power to supplant the President’s will through fake letters, endorsements as well as ‘Black Market’ injunction (procured since November 2021) are despicable.”

