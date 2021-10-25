Akeredolu calls for designation of assault, bombing, others as terrorism

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Monday called for the designation of bombing, killing, and assault as terrorism, not banditry.

Akeredolu, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, made the call at the 27th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja.

He said multi-level policing is the solution to the country’s security challenges.

The governor said the state was not experiencing terrorism but farmer/herdsmen clashes and kidnapping for ransom.

He also rejected the establishment of grazing routes in the country.

Akeredolu said: “A nation with failed security and justice systems is already set to fail.

“Although the dimension of insecurity in the country recently has been surprising, my belief in multi-level policing as the best way to secure the country is unshaken.

“In Ondo State, we don’t have terrorism. Our problem is farmer/herder clashes and kidnap for ransom. We have drug abuse and agitation for self-determination. We have always preached multi-level policing in Ondo State. We believe in layers of security.

“Yes, you have trespassed. Criminal trespass on other people’s land or farm. It falls within the purview of matters that should be treated by the state. But, all we had before Amotekun was a police system that had the duty to arrest and was not prepared to make an arrest. Things are changing and have really changed in Ondo State.

“Today, if you trespass on other people’s land or farm, the Amotekun will go after you and arrest you. They pay compensations to the farmers and when they fail they are in court. It is the only way you can send signals to people.

“When you commit a crime and the hands of law do not catch up with you, another person will repeat it. I can assure you that when you do not have an effective policing system, there is little or nothing a governor can do. And the criminal trial is taking too long.”

