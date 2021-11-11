Akeredolu charges Nigerian govt on decentralisation to tackle nation’s problems

Rotimi Akeredolu, the Ondo State Governor has called on the Federal Government to decentralise the systems of governance in order to redress insecurity and various agitations across the country.

Akeredolu, who is also the Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, made this assertion on Wednesday in Akure while playing host to officials of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC).

The NSSEC was on a One-Day Advocacy and Sensitisation Workshop on the establishment of the commission with Education Stakeholders in the South-West States of Nigeria.

In his statement, Akeredolu said: “The hue and cry about restructuring which has pervaded the entire country is about devolving power to the states to make them function effectively.

“The fiscal policy and over-centralisation of power in the hands of the Federal Government have turned the country into a unitary nation.

“Over centralisation of structures of governance is a major reason for the unending agitations for restructuring.

“There should be devolution of powers to enable the states to function effectively as federating units within the federation.”

