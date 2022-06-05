Akeredolu condemns attack on Catholic church in Owo, vows to hunt down assailants

The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has vehemently condemned the Sunday attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, Ondo State.

Suspected gunmen had stormed the premises of the church and detonated bombs which claimed the lives of scores of worshippers and injured a number of others.

Reacting to the incident, the governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, described the attack as vile and satanic, adding that it was meant to disrupt the lives of peace-loving people residing in the affected area.

He commiserated with the families of the victims and vowed to bring perpetrators to justice.

The statement read: “The vile and satanic attack is a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years.

“It is a black Sunday in Owo. Our hearts are heavy. Our peace and tranquility have been attacked by the enemies of the people. This is a personal loss, an attack on our dear state.

“I have spoken to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, who is presently on his way to Owo. Similarly, I have had to cut short my party’s national assignment in Abuja and visit Owo immediately.

“This is an unexpected development. I am shocked to say the least. Nevertheless, We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay. We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals.

“I commiserate with my people in Owo, particularly families of the those who lost their lives to this ugly and unfortunate attack. I extend my condolences to Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye as well as the Catholic Church.

“I urge our people to remain calm and vigilant. Do not take laws into your hands. I have spoken to the heads of the security agencies. I have equally been assured that security operatives would be deployed to monitor and restore normalcy to Owo kingdom.”

