Akeredolu confirms arrest of suspected Owo church attackers

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of five suspected attackers of St. Francis Catholic Church in the Owo local government area of the state.

The governor’s confirmation came a few hours after the Chief of Defence, Lt. Gen. Lucky Irabor, announced the arrest of two persons behind the attack in a chat with journalists in Abuja.

Suspected terrorists had on June 5 killed over 40 worshippers during an attack on the church.

Akeredolu, who disclosed this when a delegation of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo State chapter visited him at the Government House in Akure, said the landlord who allegedly housed the criminals before they carried out the attack had been arrested.

The governor said: “Following the announcement by the military, I think it is proper to tell you that five of the terrorists behind the Owo attack have been arrested now. The troops are still on the trail of the rest.

“The home where the criminals lodged in Owo and the person who accommodated them before the attack had also been arrested.

“We did not spare a moment. I am happy that the Chief of Defence Staff has announced it.”

