Akeredolu denies plans to drag Mimiko to EFCC

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu on Saturday denied reports that he was planning to drag his predecessor, Olusegun Mimiko to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Governor was reacting to a report circulated online that he had allegedly threatened to expose Mimiko to the anti-graft agency.

Akeredolu, in a statement by his Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, said there is no such plan, describing the report as falsehood and mischievous.

According to the governor, his political differences with Mimiko would never destroy their cordial relationship which spanned over 40 years.

Read also: Ahead of Ondo guber, Akeredolu meets Tinubu, introduces new running mate

The statement read: “The widely circulated story line is untrue, puerile and utterly mischievous. It is, in all intents, a cleverly laid path for the two friends to engage in a needless mudslinging.

“It is perhaps pertinent to state unequivocally that Governor Akeredolu does not desire, not even in the least of anyone’s imagination, to travel such pernicious path typical of those who have taken the route of perfidy for the sake of their political ambitions. We have since wished them well even in their self-inflicted tears of treachery and betrayal.

“Governor Akeredolu has nothing against his friend and immediate past predecessor. He has chosen to allow posterity to intercede and interpret the roles of men in whatever form.

“In this regard, the friendship of the duo shall remain unaffected by the current political permutations, alignments and realignment, however impotently strange. Governor Akeredolu shall maintain that cordiality even in the face of opportunism.”

Join the conversation

Opinions