Akeredolu deserves re-election for his good works in Ondo —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday applauded the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for his massive developmental projects in the state, saying he deserved to be elected for a second term.

Buhari, who stated this in his message at the All Progressives Congress (APC) final campaign rally in Akure, commended the party’s governorship aspirants for accepting the outcome of the primaries and decided to work for the success of the party in the election.

He said their patriotic and selfless conduct would serve as an enduring reference point in party politics.

President Buhari said: “I have no doubt that our candidate is a good brand for the APC to market.

“I am particularly delighted by his original approach to governance.

“His performance within the limits of available resources is endearing.

“He has taken the state to a new level and on the path of prosperity.

READ ALSO: Buhari assures Nigerians of credible election in Ondo

“I inaugurated some of the projects executed by his administration which are enduring legacies.

“Today, I declare that Akeredolu deserves to be re-elected to consolidate on the good works of his first term.”

The president, therefore, assured the electorate that adequate security had been put in place to ensure that the election is peaceful, transparent, and fair.

Buhari, who also praised the APC family for their “uncommon display of brotherliness and unity,” stressed that the collective desire of party leaders to entrench democracy accordingly was regarded as the basic ingredient to electoral process.

“It is my hope that the electorate will follow laid-down rules and regulations in accordance with the laws guiding the electoral process.

“I wish you all successful and peaceful election. Vote right, vote wisely, vote for continuity and progress, vote APC,” President Buhari added.

Join the conversation

Opinions