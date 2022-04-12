Akeredolu directs appointees with political ambition to resign

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has ordered political appointees and public office holders to quit if they want to run for various positions in the upcoming general elections.

The decision was included in a memo signed by Princess Oladunni Odu, Secretary to the State Government, dated April 11, 2022.

They must submit their resignation papers by Thursday, April 14, according to Akeredolu.

“As you are aware, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari has signed the amended Electoral Bill into Law.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released guidelines on the conduct of the impending general elections thereby signing the commencement of intense political activities both at the Federal and State levels.

“In line with the provisions of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022, Political and Public office holders desirous of participating in the electoral process either as contestants for elective positions or as delegates should resign their appointments on or before Thursday, 14th April 2022.

“This is for your information and strict compliance,” the memo read.

