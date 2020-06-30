Akeredolu directs cabinet members to go for COVID-19 test

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, orders all members of his cabinet who had had contact with him to test for the coronavirus.

This is coming after the governor disclosed on Tuesday via his Twitter handle that he had tested positive for COVID19.

A statement by the state’s commissioner for information, Donald Ojogo, on Tuesday revealed the directive.

”He said his cabinet members and others who have had contact with him to go for a test as there is nothing to fear and no component of Government business will be adversely affected within the period of the Governor’s self-isolation,” the statement read in part.

“In this regard, Mr Governor calls on all to be steadfast and remain committed to his or her assigned official responsibilities.

“Mr Governor calls on his campaign team to continue with all planned events and itineraries as regards the re-run project. We shall win and win big, he assures”, the statement added.

