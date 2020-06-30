Latest Politics

Akeredolu directs cabinet members to go for COVID-19 test

June 30, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, orders all members of his cabinet who had had contact with him to test for the coronavirus.

This is coming after the governor disclosed on Tuesday via his Twitter handle that he had tested positive for COVID19.

A statement by the state’s commissioner for information, Donald Ojogo, on Tuesday revealed the directive.

READ ALSO: Gov Akeredolu tests positive for covid-19

”He said his cabinet members and others who have had contact with him to go for a test as there is nothing to fear and no component of Government business will be adversely affected within the period of the Governor’s self-isolation,” the statement read in part.

“In this regard, Mr Governor calls on all to be steadfast and remain committed to his or her assigned official responsibilities.

“Mr Governor calls on his campaign team to continue with all planned events and itineraries as regards the re-run project. We shall win and win big, he assures”, the statement added.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!