Akeredolu disagrees with Nigerian govt on perpetrators of Ondo church attack, renews call for state police

The Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Friday faulted the Federal Government’s claim on the perpetrators of last weekend’s attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in the Owo area of the state.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, had on Thursday told journalists after the National Security Council meeting in Abuja that the attack which led the murder of over 40 worshippers in the church was carried out by members of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP).

But in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the governor described the federal government’s claim as hasty.

Akeredolu said: “The statement is too hasty. I take their conclusion with a pinch of salt. ISWAP don’t hide their attacks. If they have done it, they would have owned up. We are yet to know their identity and our security people are still on their trail.”

The governor renewed the call for urgent overhaul of Nigeria’s security architecture, adding that the time has come for Nigeria to consider state police in a bid to tackle the current security challenges.

He added: “A single police command cannot guarantee safety in this country. We must have state police now. We are doing our best with Amotekun. But Amotekun is suffering a lot of limitations in getting all the equipment needed to fight these criminals.”

