Akeredolu frustrating my guber campaign plans —Ondo Dep Gov

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, on Tuesday accused Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of frustrating his campaign plans.

Ajayi is the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

He left the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in July after his relationship with the governor deteriorated.

The deputy governor later dumped the PDP for ZLP after he failed to win the party’s governorship ticket in the primary election held in July.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Allen Sowore, Ajayi alleged that Akeredolu refused to approve the M.K.O Abiola Democracy Park as venue for the flag-off of his governorship campaign in Akure.

He described the governor’s action as undemocratic and condemnable.

Ajayi said: “Let be it known that the Zenith Labour Party applied for the usage of the M.K.O Abiola Democracy Park, Akure to flag off its campaign rally. After the successful completion of all due process, the agency responsible, acting on the instruction of Ondo State governor deliberately hiked the price from the original N5million, which the venue was given out to the PDP for its own rally on Saturday, 12th September, 2020.

“Even at that, the ZLP was ready to pay the N11 million charged but the official in charge disappeared. It then became clear that Governor Akeredolu was ready to frustrate the ZLP. This is a condemnable act!

However, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo, denied the allegation.

The commissioner, who described the allegation as blackmail and ridiculous, said the park was not in the care of the state government.

