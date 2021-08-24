Akeredolu harps on community policing to tackle insecurity

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Monday detailed the importance of community policing towards the eradication of insecurity and criminalities.

Akeredolu made this call during the visit of Ene Okon. the new Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of zone 17 in Akure, Ondo State capital, to his office.

He further revealed the importance of the establishment of Amotekun towards maintaining law and order at the grassroots level.

He said “Amotekun is established by Law. Let us all work together. It is clear that the essence of the creation of Amotekun is community policing.

“And since the number of police is being depleted daily and the level of crime is increasing, it will be difficult to spread out with your limited number. Since Police can not be everywhere, Amotekun is here for collaboration.”

Akeredolu who appreciated the Police boss explained that Amotekun is not established to compete with other security agencies but to complement the existing security agencies.

In his comments, Okon commended the state governor for his doggedness in the creation of Amotekun.

He stated that Akeredolu has laid a solid foundation for community policing with the creation of the security outfit.

The Police Chief said “I know Ondo was one of the endangered states in terms of farmers/herders clashes. But the story has changed. Ondo is now one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria. You have made the job of the police and other security agencies simple. I know I am coming here to rest because you have done most of the job.

“I have been reading and hearing your doggedness on the creation and operation of Amotekun. Some people may have a different perception about Amotekun but you have enhanced Community Policing through Amotekun. Amotekun is one of the veritable organs for community policing. It is a great bridge between the police and the Community.”

