Akeredolu imposes curfew on Ikare-Akoko over violence
The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Ikare-Akoko, Akoko North-East local government area of the state over violence in the town.
Several people were injured in a crisis between two rival youth groups in the town on Tuesday.
However, the cause of the clash has not been ascertained.
Ikare-Akoko has lately been rocked by a power tussle between the Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Momoh and one of the prominent chiefs in the town, Idowu Ogunye, the Olokoja of Okoja.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olabode, announced the curfew in a statement in Akure.
The statement read: “Security agencies have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the order just as investigations are already on to unravel the real cause(s) of the violent clash.”
“For emphasis, Ikare-Akoko has been closed down for any unauthorized human movement and activity until further notice.”
