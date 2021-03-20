Akeredolu leads call by South-West Govs advocating review of APC constitution | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Akeredolu leads call by South-West Govs advocating review of APC constitution
Rotimi Akeredolu, the Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu has reiterated the sentiments of his colleagues, calling for a comprehensive review of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
According to him, this is to engender rapid development and foster change.
The Ondo Governor made this call on Saturday, March 20, at the APC Constitution Review and Stakeholders’ Meeting held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State.
In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary Richard Olatunde, Akeredolu posited that the ”rules and regulations guiding a party like the APC must be dynamic and not static.”
READ ALSO: Akeredolu appoints Princess Odu, first female SSG in Ondo, others
“The important areas that should be looked into including the constitution of the Board of Trustees (BOT), mode of Primary elections, the emergence of delegates among other areas.
Furthermore, Akeredolu disclosed that the governors and other stakeholders of the party in the Southwest have resolved to set up a committee to present the position of the Southwest APC to the Constitution Review Committee.
He commended the National Caretaker Committee of the Party led by the Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni for the vision to hold the exercise.
